All vaccine appointments at Spokane Arena have been booked, drive-thru testing suspended

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Arena vaccination site, which launched at 9.a.m Wednesday, has already been completely booked.

The site is being managed by CHAS Health, and the opening of the Arena vaccination site was marred with technical problems and delays — despite this, around 3,000 appointments were scheduled.

CHAS Health also suspended drive-thru testing for the rest of the day.

Appointments are expected to open on Monday, February 1. In the meantime, the Department of Health aims to launch another hotline to schedule vaccination appointments at the Spokane Arena, slated to go online by the end of the week.

Spokane Arena vaccinations officially booked through Monday. You can check back that day to make appointments for next week. Drive-thru testing at the Spokane Arena is closed for the rest of the day, likely because of jammed traffic, but CHAS couldn’t tell us exactly why. — Maher Kawash (@MaherKXLY) January 27, 2021

This is a developing story.

RELATED: CHAS Health’s vaccine scheduling website, phone line experiencing delays