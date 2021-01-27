All vaccine appointments at Spokane Arena have been booked, drive-thru testing suspended
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Arena vaccination site, which launched at 9.a.m Wednesday, has already been completely booked.
The site is being managed by CHAS Health, and the opening of the Arena vaccination site was marred with technical problems and delays — despite this, around 3,000 appointments were scheduled.
CHAS Health also suspended drive-thru testing for the rest of the day.
Appointments are expected to open on Monday, February 1. In the meantime, the Department of Health aims to launch another hotline to schedule vaccination appointments at the Spokane Arena, slated to go online by the end of the week.
This is a developing story.
RELATED: CHAS Health’s vaccine scheduling website, phone line experiencing delays
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.