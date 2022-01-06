All three passes over the Cascades are closed Thursday morning

by Matt Gray

WSDOT

SPOKANE, Wash.– Snoqualmie, Stevens, and White passes in Washington are all closed Thursday morning because of heavy snow and avalanche danger. Snoqualmie will not reopen until Thursday afternoon at the earliest according to WSDOT.

OK, all 3 cross-state mountain passes are CLOSED due to hazardous conditions. Follow @WSDOT_East and @SnoqualmiePass for updates in the morning. https://t.co/6ssQDOzSRK — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) January 6, 2022

UPDATE: Due to extreme weather, poor visibility and avalanche danger, I-90 will remain closed tonight between North Bend MP 34 and Ellensburg MP 106. We will assess conditions and determine an opening at noon on Thursday. — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) January 6, 2022

Stevens Pass is reporting snowslides and heavy snow. The pass was planned to be closed early this morning for avalanche prevention work, but crews decided to delay this until after sunrise for safety reasons.

Updated: US 2 is closed from MP 58 at Scenic, over Stevens Pass, to MP 99 at the west end of Leavenworth due to heavy snow, poor visibility, and multiple snow slides. There is no detour available and currently no estimated time for reopening. — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) January 6, 2022

Elsewhere in Eastern Washington, Blewitt Pass is closed and roads are covered in heavy snow around Wenatchee and the Methow Valley.

Chains are required over 4th of July Pass in Idaho.

I-90: Truck restrictions in force from Exit 22 – ID 97 (6m E of Coeur d'Alene) to Exit 34 (10m W of Pinehurst). Snow chains required. https://t.co/gLkVGc36rD — Idaho 511 (@Idaho511) January 6, 2022

RELATED: Snowplows and road crews ready for winter storm

READ: LIST: School closures and delays for Thursday, January 6

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.