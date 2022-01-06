All three passes over the Cascades are closed Thursday morning
SPOKANE, Wash.– Snoqualmie, Stevens, and White passes in Washington are all closed Thursday morning because of heavy snow and avalanche danger. Snoqualmie will not reopen until Thursday afternoon at the earliest according to WSDOT.
Stevens Pass is reporting snowslides and heavy snow. The pass was planned to be closed early this morning for avalanche prevention work, but crews decided to delay this until after sunrise for safety reasons.
Elsewhere in Eastern Washington, Blewitt Pass is closed and roads are covered in heavy snow around Wenatchee and the Methow Valley.
Chains are required over 4th of July Pass in Idaho.
