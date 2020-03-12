All Spokane Symphony, Fox Theater events postponed through mid-April
SPOKANE, Wash. — All Spokane Symphony concerts, and all events at Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox have been postponed through mid-April.
In light of Washington Governor Jay Inslee’s ban on large public gatherings and calls of social distancing, all concerts and events have been either cancelled or postponed through April 10.
“The health of the Spokane community is our greatest concern at this time of tremendous uncertainty with the coronavirus. We take seriously the threat that large gatherings present, and want to do our part to participate in the community-wide effort to contain the spread of the virus,” said Spokane Symphony Executive Director Jeff vom Saal.
Events affected include:
- Allman Betts Band, pending reschedule
- Star Wars in Concert, pending
- Spokane Symphony 75th Season Launch Party, cancelled
- Masterworks 8: Russian Passions, pending
- Chamber Soiree on the Stage: Spring, pending
- Chamber Soiree at Rockwood: Spring, pending
- Julia Sweeney: Taping of ‘Older & Wider,’ pending
- Walt Wagner Trio, rescheduled for June 5
- Ronnie Milsap, pending
- Glenn Miller Orchestra, pending
Tickets can be exchanged, donated or refunded through either the Spokane Symphony or the Fox Theater.
