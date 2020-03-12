All Spokane Symphony, Fox Theater events postponed through mid-April

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Spokane Symphony

SPOKANE, Wash. — All Spokane Symphony concerts, and all events at Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox have been postponed through mid-April.

In light of Washington Governor Jay Inslee’s ban on large public gatherings and calls of social distancing, all concerts and events have been either cancelled or postponed through April 10.

“The health of the Spokane community is our greatest concern at this time of tremendous uncertainty with the coronavirus. We take seriously the threat that large gatherings present, and want to do our part to participate in the community-wide effort to contain the spread of the virus,” said Spokane Symphony Executive Director Jeff vom Saal.

Events affected include:

Allman Betts Band, pending reschedule

Star Wars in Concert, pending

Spokane Symphony 75 th Season Launch Party, cancelled

Masterworks 8: Russian Passions, pending

Chamber Soiree on the Stage: Spring, pending

Chamber Soiree at Rockwood: Spring, pending

Julia Sweeney: Taping of ‘Older & Wider,’ pending

Walt Wagner Trio, rescheduled for June 5

Ronnie Milsap, pending

Glenn Miller Orchestra, pending

Tickets can be exchanged, donated or refunded through either the Spokane Symphony or the Fox Theater.

