All Spokane Public Library events cancelled over COVID-19 concerns
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Libraries are canceling all events, meeting room bookings and outreach services for the month due to COVID-19.
Following the lead of the City of Spokane, the libraries will be practicing social distancing.
RELATED: City of Spokane officials encourage community to practice social distancing amid coronavirus outbreak
Spokane Public Library stresses that there are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Spokane, but they are prioritizing the health of their staff, and limiting the spread of the virus.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.