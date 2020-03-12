All Spokane Public Library events cancelled over COVID-19 concerns

Spokane Public Library

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Libraries are canceling all events, meeting room bookings and outreach services for the month due to COVID-19.

Following the lead of the City of Spokane, the libraries will be practicing social distancing.

Spokane Public Library stresses that there are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Spokane, but they are prioritizing the health of their staff, and limiting the spread of the virus.

We are following the lead of @SpokaneCity in implementing social distancing at all library locations. As a result, we will be canceling all events, meeting room bookings and outreach services through March 31. — Spokane Public Library (@spokanelibrary) March 12, 2020

