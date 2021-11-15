Spokane Public Libraries to reopen Monday following emergency closures

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Libraries will reopen Monday following emergency closures over the weekend.

All branches were closed Saturday as police investigated online threats. The library said the closures were out of an abundance of caution to keep staff and the public safe.

The Spokane Police Department confirmed an investigation has been launched, adding that threats of violence were made at “an unidentified library location.”

According to SPL, all library branches will reopen at their usual times with heightened safety measures in place.

PAST COVERAGE: Spokane Public Libraries closed again Sunday because of online threats

