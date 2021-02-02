All Spokane Arena vaccination appointments booked within 45 minutes

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Vaccine appointments at the Spokane Arena have already been fully booked for the week, less than an hour after opening.

CHAS Health opened appointments at around 5 p.m., with staff answering phones and working until the week was booked, which took roughly 40 minutes.

Currently, the COVID vaccine schedule is full for the Spokane Arena vaccination location. Vaccine appointments are opened based on vaccine availability. Please check back for additional appointments next week. — CHAS Health (@CHAS_health) February 2, 2021

A notification on the CHAS website says that the COVID vaccine schedule is now full, and anyone hoping to get a shot now must wait until next week to book an appointment.

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.