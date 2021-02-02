All Spokane Arena vaccination appointments booked within 45 minutes
SPOKANE, Wash. — Vaccine appointments at the Spokane Arena have already been fully booked for the week, less than an hour after opening.
CHAS Health opened appointments at around 5 p.m., with staff answering phones and working until the week was booked, which took roughly 40 minutes.
A notification on the CHAS website says that the COVID vaccine schedule is now full, and anyone hoping to get a shot now must wait until next week to book an appointment.
This is a developing story.
