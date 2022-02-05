All quiet on the weather front – Kris
You can add “the weather” to the bottom of your list of concerns for a while. High pressure is taking over, and it will keep the storms away through the weekend and beyond. For Saturday and Sunday, expect dry conditions with patchy morning fog and a little bit of sunshine in the afternoons. High temperatures will top out in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Other than an occasional mountain shower, there’s no sign of change through next weekend!
