All of Oregon’s public universities will require COVID vaccine

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — All of Oregon’s publicly funded universities will now require the COVID-19 vaccination for returning students, as well as faculty and staff.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reported Friday that the final two universities to announce the decision were the Oregon Institute of Technology and Eastern Oregon University.

The schools will have a process for students to get legal exemptions. Students who attend class fully online and who don’t engage in any on-campus activities will not be required to be vaccinated, the news outlet said.

OIT made its announcement Wednesday afternoon, and EOU followed on Thursday.

EOU President Tom Inkso said during a board meeting in May that many students and faculty were split on the decision to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine. In a survey, the majority of faculty at EOU were in favor of a vaccine mandate, while the majority of students were against one.

Eastern will officially require COVID-19 vaccinations when the Federal Drug Administration fully approves one or more of the vaccines. Both Pfizer and Moderna have emergency use approval for their shots and expect to get full approval later in 2021.

But EOU officials emphasized in a statement that students and faculty shouldn’t wait for the full approval to get their vaccines.

Both EOU and OIT said they will provide more information on how to request an exemption or submit proof of vaccination.

