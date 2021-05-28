I-90 reopens near Appleway, moose moved away from freeway

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Two moose caused quite the ruckus on I-90 Friday morning.

The moose were too close to the freeway, which caused the Washington State Patrol to completely close I-90 near the Appleway interchange. All lanes have since reopened.

I-90 is currently CLOSED in both directions to try and move the two moose away from I-90 near the Appleway interchange. Expect delays through the area. https://t.co/43SyjIFUaS — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) May 28, 2021

At one point, the moose were spotted in some bushes right on the side of the road.

