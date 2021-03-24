All Idahoans over age 16 can get COVID vaccine starting April 5

BOISE, Idaho — All Idahoans over age 16 will be eligible to get the COVID vaccine starting April 5, Gov. Little announced Wednesday.

Currently, the vaccine is available for people ages 55 and older, healthcare workers, long-term care staff and residents, first responders, teachers and school staff, and frontline essential workers. The announcement is a huge leap in eligibility for Idaho, which has been efficient in its vaccine rollout and not wasted doses.

Even sooner, on Monday, March 29, any Idaho resident with at least one medical condition can get the vaccine as well.

“As more and more Idahoans choose to get vaccinated, the closer we get to returning to normal,” said Little.

He encourages Idahoans to access the state’s pre-registration tool to sign up for an appointment. More than 90,000 have used the tool since it went live on March 5.

