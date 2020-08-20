All evacuations lifted for Taylor Pond Fire burning in Yakima County
YAKIMA CO., Wash. — All evacuation orders have been lifted for a fire burning in Yakima County on Wednesday.
Level 3 evacuations were downgraded to Level 1 for people living near the Wanapum Indian Village on Tuesday. Those orders have since been lifted.
The Taylor Pond fire burned in Yakima County along the Columbia River, according to the Grant County Sheriff.
