All East Valley schools closed Monday due to positive tests

by Will Wixey

Alberto Pezzali

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — East Valley School district announced the closure of all schools within the district on Monday, Jan. 10 due to extensive staff testing positive with COVID-19.

The district says they do not believe they have sufficient staff to operate schools safely.

The district is still offering COVID testing to all students and families at Trent Elementary School on Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It is unknown if there will be more closures in the coming days. They plan to figure out how to support all buildings and departments and calculate their next steps from here.

“We will get through this somehow; together, we are East Valley,” says the school district.

RELATED: Washington Superintendent expects schools to stay open amid omicron surge

RELATED: Mountain pass closures keep some college students stranded at home

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.