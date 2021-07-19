All DNR-managed lands in Eastern WA to temporarily close due to fire danger

by 4 News Now Staff

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz will visit the site of the Red Apple Fire in Wenatchee Tuesday morning.

Franz will announce the closure of lands east of the Cascades managed by the Department of Natural Resources, including the Loomis Conservation Area and other recreational spots.

This comes as wildfires rip through Eastern Washington, fueled by weeks of extreme heat, gusty winds and dry thunderstorms. DNR is hoping that by closing these lands they can alleviate fire danger.

The Red Apple Fire has burned more than 12,000 acres—or nearly 19 square miles—since it began last Tuesday. Most areas in Washington are at ‘very high’ or ‘extreme’ fire danger, DNR says.

