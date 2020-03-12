All closures and cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
Schools, events and businesses are closing up shop to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The World Health Organization officially declared that the global coronavirus crisis in now a pandemic. Governor Jay Inslee banned public gatherings of over 250 people in a press conference on Wednesday. He also urged people to practice ‘social distancing’ to prevent transmission of the virus.
—Schools—
- Washington State University has moved all classes online
- University of Washington has moved all classes online
- Eastern Washington University has moved all academic operations online
- University of Idaho is still open, but considering moving classes online
- North Idaho College has cancelled several events for the week of March 9
- Moses Lake School District cancelled all indoor activities through mid-April
- Seattle Public Schools closed for two weeks, starting March 11
- Northshore School District is closed for two weeks, starting March 5
—Events—
- Spokane’s St. Patrick’s Day parade is cancelled
- Washington State University’s Murrow Symposium is cancelled
- South by Southwest (SXSW) is cancelled
- Knitting Factory announced that artist Whitey Morgan has cancelled all Pacific Northwest shows
- Artist Steve Hofstetter has cancelled his Yakima show, and is offering refunds for other Pacific Northwest shows
—Sports—
- NBA has suspended their season until further notice
- NCAA has barred fans from attending March Madness tournaments
- MLB Spring Training postponing season start by two weeks, Spring Training cancelled
- Seattle Mariners plan to relocate opening day, tentatively scheduled for March 26
- Big Sky Conference cancelled remaining championship basketball games
- Pac-12 cancelled all conference games
- Whitworth vs. Swarthmore Sweet 16 game is barring fans from attending
- 2020 Washington Middle School Basketball Championship is postponed
—Businesses—
- Dutch Bros. is temporarily banning personal mugs
- Inland Northwest Honor Flight has postponed all trips until late April
—City Programs—
- Spokane Public Libraries have cancelled all events, meeting room bookings and outreach services for March
- Meals on Wheels is suspending all ‘Silver Café’ congregate meal sites; home delivery will continue
- Coeur d’Alene Libraries have cancelled all programs for the month
—Government—
- The U.S. Capitol, House and Senate office buildings closed to the public until April
