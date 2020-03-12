All closures and cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Schools, events and businesses are closing up shop to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The World Health Organization officially declared that the global coronavirus crisis in now a pandemic. Governor Jay Inslee banned public gatherings of over 250 people in a press conference on Wednesday. He also urged people to practice ‘social distancing’ to prevent transmission of the virus.

—Schools—

Washington State University has moved all classes online

University of Washington has moved all classes online

Eastern Washington University has moved all academic operations online

University of Idaho is still open, but considering moving classes online

North Idaho College has cancelled several events for the week of March 9

Moses Lake School District cancelled all indoor activities through mid-April

Seattle Public Schools closed for two weeks, starting March 11

Northshore School District is closed for two weeks, starting March 5

—Events—

Spokane’s St. Patrick’s Day parade is cancelled

Washington State University’s Murrow Symposium is cancelled

South by Southwest (SXSW) is cancelled

Knitting Factory announced that artist Whitey Morgan has cancelled all Pacific Northwest shows

Artist Steve Hofstetter has cancelled his Yakima show, and is offering refunds for other Pacific Northwest shows

—Sports—

NBA has suspended their season until further notice

NCAA has barred fans from attending March Madness tournaments

MLB Spring Training postponing season start by two weeks, Spring Training cancelled

Seattle Mariners plan to relocate opening day, tentatively scheduled for March 26

Big Sky Conference cancelled remaining championship basketball games

Pac-12 cancelled all conference games

Whitworth vs. Swarthmore Sweet 16 game is barring fans from attending

2020 Washington Middle School Basketball Championship is postponed

—Businesses—

Dutch Bros. is temporarily banning personal mugs

Inland Northwest Honor Flight has postponed all trips until late April

—City Programs—

Spokane Public Libraries have cancelled all events, meeting room bookings and outreach services for March

Meals on Wheels is suspending all ‘Silver Café’ congregate meal sites; home delivery will continue

Coeur d’Alene Libraries have cancelled all programs for the month

—Government—

The U.S. Capitol, House and Senate office buildings closed to the public until April

