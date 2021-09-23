Alice Shirley Archer passed away September 10, 2021 at Pine Ridge Memory Care in the Spokane Valley. She was born February 1, 1926 to Walter and Florence Hart of Milwaukee, WI. She was preceded in death by both her parents, husband F. Curtis Archer, youngest son C. Douglas Archer, son-in-law William Duhnke and grandson-in-law Jason Royse.

September 8, 1948 Shirley married F. Curtis Archer while attending University of Colorado. After graduating from college Curt and Shirley made their home in Whitefish Bay, WI, where Shirley became an active member in the League of Women Voters, a Girl Scout leader for many years, a member of the Milwaukee Dog club and treasurer of the greater Milwaukee Poodle club.

The Archer family moved to Spokane, WA in 1978. In 1995 she was elected to serve as a freeholder. Shirley continued her passion for dogs by serving as treasurer of the Spokane Dog Training club for many years. She and Curt were active in the Spokane community as members of the Wildlife Council Engineers forum and the Spokane Symphony Associates.

Shirley is survived by her children, Patience Archer Duhnke of Decora IA and Timothy (Melissa) Archer of Spokane Valley WA; six grandchildren: David Duhnke, Caitlin (Joseph) Conley, Nathan Duhnke, Amanda Royse, William Archer and Joshua Archer; great-grandson Curtis Conley; niece Jody Archer and family friend Rick Wallender.

Services begin with a Visitation, Friday September 17, 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home, 1315 N. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, followed by the Funeral Service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Milwaukee at a later date. To leave condolences for the family, please visit Alice’s Tribute Wall.