Alice Marie Rickard

by Obituaries

Alice Marie Rickard (97) resident of St. Maries, ID passed away on February 28, 2022, at her daughter’s home following an extended illness. She was born November 15, 1924, to Arthur Ralph Carman and Pearl Irene (Ells) Carman in Emida, ID. In 1938, Alice married Clarence A. Rickard in Moscow, ID. They moved to Kellogg in 1947 where Clarence worked for the Sunshine Mine as a “Powder Monkey”. In 1953 they moved to Spokane and Clarence went back to work for the railroad. Alice worked as an assistant cook in a nursing home at Hillyard Lockers, where she tested cream from local farmers and checked groceries the last 2 hours of her shift. Alice earned her GED in 1967 and attended Kinman Business University where she received her degree in Business Accounting. She was hired by Harvey’s Men’s Store before graduating and worked there for several more years. She became interested in real estate, obtained her license and worked a few more years before retiring. Alice was an excellent seamstress and quilter. She and her daughter made dozens of potholders from their scraps. She made denim jackets and hats for Clarence along with prom and wedding dresses for her girls. She was an awesome gardener and loved her flowers. In 1990, the couple moved back to St. Maries and built their home with the help of some relatives. They later bought an ATV and enjoyed their riding with friends and family. Alice is survived by her son William Rickard of Maple Valley, son and daughter in-law Steve and Tricia Rickard of Spokane, daughters Sandra and Jim Nilson of St. Maries, Von Sloan of Edmonds, and Amy Winebrenner of St. Maries, and son in law Frank Waga of St. Maries. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Clarence (2009), daughter Helen Waga (2018), brothers Bud Carman, Richard Carman, and Ted Carman, and sister Opha Wight Maudlin. Private family services are planned for a later date.

