Alice M. Hoffman

Alice (Age 92) went to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ on June 14, 2018. She was born February 16, 1926 in Hines, MN, and was the last surviving sibling of nine children.

The family moved to Spokane where she met and married her husband of 47 years John Hoffman, who passed away in 1994. Alice and John raised three daughters: Bobbi, Jo Ann and Susan. Bobbi passed away from breast cancer in 1985. However, Alice’s eyes always lit up around her 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by 2 daughters, Jo Ann (Gary) Greer of Ocean Shores, WA, and Susan (Tom) Gilbert of Pasco, WA. Her mother nicknamed her “My Little Christian Girl” because of her intense love for Jesus Christ. Alice didn’t have all the advantages of wealth and education but was blessed with a quick wit and a heart of service, constantly giving to others through teaching Sunday School, being a superintendent and leading Vacation Bible School at Beacon Chapel, where she and her girls attended for over 35 years. The last 25 years she attended New Horizon Community Church.

Alice and John loved to entertain people at their lake home on Sacheen Lake, which they literally built upon the remains of a 1907 log cabin. They hosted numerous picnics, parties, dinners and retreats and an annual church picnic that continues to this day. She will be remembered by her friends and family for her amazing apple pies, her love for playing card games, cribbage, backgammon and Michigan Rummy. Whatever it was she was always up for a game.

She leaves a Christian heritage that continues through her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She never had a major illness until her death of congestive heart failure. She loved the Lord and everything else followed. He guided her throughout her life as a witness to her family and friends of God’s loving provisions. She had 92 wonderful years, a loving husband and adoring family members who most certainly “Will rise up and call her blessed” Proverbs 31:28.

Memorial contributions may be made to the New Horizon Community Church in her honor.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 11, 2018 at 1:00 PM at the New Horizon Community Church, 3122 W. Lincoln Rd., Spokane, WA 99208.

