Alice Elizabeth Carstens

Passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Spokane WA, at the age of 89, with her family by her side.

She was born October 12, 1929, in Potlatch WA to Warren and Cora Hoisington. She was married to Don Carstens for 65 years. They lived in Pend Oreille County in the Usk area for over 70 years until moving to Mead, Washington.

Alice enjoyed being a homemaker, helping Don on the farm, being with family by traveling, camping and attending gatherings. She loved listening to country music, solving puzzles, painting by numbers, and eating chocolate candy. Alice is survived by her daughters Dixie (Randy) Shukle, Susan (Lanny) Hughes, son Jack (Joanne) Carstens, nine grandchildren, and twenty-three great-grandchildren. Alice was preceded in death by her husband Don, son Steve and brother Charles Hoisington.

She will be missed by everyone that knew and loved her. A celebration of life memorial will be held on Monday, June 3rd at 12:00PM at the “Priest River Event Center” in Priest River ID. In lieu of flowers, family and friends are invited to bring a potluck item to the celebration of life event.

