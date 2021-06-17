Missing man with dementia found safe
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man with dementia who went missing Wednesday evening was found safe due to the alert.
An alert was sent out asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 62-year-old man with dementia.
The alert described the man as white, weighing 300 pounds, has silver hair and wearing a grey t-shirt and tan shorts.
The alert thanked people for their assistance
