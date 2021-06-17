Missing man with dementia found safe

Matthew Kincanon by Matthew Kincanon

Credit KXLY 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man with dementia who went missing Wednesday evening was found safe due to the alert.

An alert was sent out asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 62-year-old man with dementia.

The alert described the man as white, weighing 300 pounds, has silver hair and wearing a grey t-shirt and tan shorts.

The alert thanked people for their assistance

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.