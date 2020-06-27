Alert issued out of Ritzville for missing woman believed to be in danger

RITZVILLE, Wash. — An alert was issued out of Ritzville on Saturday for a missing person believed to be in danger.

Washington State Patrol didn’t give specifics, but says they’re looking for a 40-year-old white woman who weighs 129 pounds.

She is believed to be in a 2016 Silver Dodge Dart with license plate BDT8901.

ACTIVE EMPA Alert:Ritzville, WA VEH 16 Silver Dodge Dart TAG:BDT8901 VIC 40 W F 129lb — WA State Patrol (@wastatepatrol) June 27, 2020

This is a developing story.

