Alert issued out of Ritzville for missing woman believed to be in danger

Emily Oliver
Posted:
by Emily Oliver

RITZVILLE, Wash. — An alert was issued out of Ritzville on Saturday for a missing person believed to be in danger. 

Washington State Patrol didn’t give specifics, but says they’re looking for a 40-year-old white woman who weighs 129 pounds. 

She is believed to be in a 2016 Silver Dodge Dart with license plate BDT8901. 

This is a developing story.

