Alert issued out of Ritzville for missing woman believed to be in danger
RITZVILLE, Wash. — An alert was issued out of Ritzville on Saturday for a missing person believed to be in danger.
Washington State Patrol didn’t give specifics, but says they’re looking for a 40-year-old white woman who weighs 129 pounds.
She is believed to be in a 2016 Silver Dodge Dart with license plate BDT8901.
This is a developing story.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.