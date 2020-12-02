Alcohol, speed believed to be factors in fatal Hayden crash

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

HAYDEN, Idaho — A Coeur d’Alene man was killed and another injured in a crash in Hayden late Tuesday night.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said 40-year-old Ronald M. Curry died at the scene. A 21-year-old passenger, Jakob P. Trautuetter, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Kootenai Health for evaluation.

Based on the initial investigation, Curry was believed to have been driving eastbound on Orchard and failed to stop at the T intersection at maple. The car drove off the road, went airborne and struck several trees.

Authorities believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

