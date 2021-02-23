Albertsons hiring pharmacy techs, assistants to speed up Washington vaccinations

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SEATTLE, Wash. — Albertsons Companies stores has launched a major hiring initiative for pharmacists and pharmacy assistants across Washington to speed up vaccinations.

The grocery chain says they were tasked by the CDC with administering COVID vaccines statewide, so they are now hiring licensed pharmacists and entry-level pharmacy assistants across all of its 177 store-based pharmacies.

Albertsons says the entry-level assistant position does not require any previous experience, includes on-the-job training and allows employees to earn a pharmacy tech license in six months.

“In order to quickly and safely vaccinate members of our community, we need to grow our capacity to deliver the vaccines,” said Safeway’s Director of Pharmacy Operations, David Green. “We’re looking for smart, motivated people, both experienced and those who are ready to be trained. This is an historic effort, and these new employees will forever be able to say that they played a part in turning the tide on this pandemic.”

Stores that are hiring these positions include Albertsons, Safeway and Haggen.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.