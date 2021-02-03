Albert Sherwood Milholland

Albert Sherwood Milholland, 74

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, Albert Sherwood Milholland, 74, of Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho (formerly a life-time resident of the Silver Valley) passed away January 25, 2021 at Kootenai Health of Coeur d’ Alene, after fighting months of health difficulties; he took his last breaths surrounded by his beloved wife, Patty, his children and grandchildren. Albert was born September 12, 1946 in Wallace, Idaho; he was the son of Albert Charles and Helen (Tyanich) Milholland. Albert grew up in Smelterville and spent his childhood years getting into trouble with his brothers all around town.

Albert joined the military after graduating high school, where he served four years with the U.S. Army; he spent two years in Germany serving his country.

Albert met his wife Patty when he was just 16 and she 13. Patty worked in the school library and Albert frequently made special trips to rent books, even though he wasn’t much of a reader. Three years later, they were united in marriage on September 7, 1966 in Salinas, California. Patty and Albert had their first born son Gordon in 1967 and Danny two years later in 1969. Albert was a proud father who taught his sons the values of hard work, integrity and kindness.

Albert spent much of his adult life mining at the Bunker Hill Mining Company, the Sunshine Mine, and various other mine sites in Wenatchee, Washington and Elko, Nevada. Anyone who knew Albert, knew how much he loved kids; so when he retired from mining, he spent 9 years driving a school bus for the Kellogg School District. Whether it was handing out snacks, pulling the bus over to see wildlife, or playing games with the kids on their rides home; he treated these kids like they were his own. He would frequently have kids that he used to drive for, who are now grown adults, see him in public and excitedly greet him.

Albert took extreme pride in his two grandchildren Blake and Brett. He spent endless hours with them teaching them all he knew; from repairing lawnmowers, to teaching them how to drive (before they could reach the gas pedals), to teaching them how to start every conversation with a joke. Blake and Brett spent hours and hours in Pop’s shop learning invaluable life lessons.

Albert and Patty spent 54 years happily married and created a beautiful family together that was Albert’s pride and joy. He is survived by his beloved wife Patty Milholland of the family home of Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho; two sons Gordon (Sheila) Milholland of Kingston, Idaho and Danny Milholland (Jennifer Cates) of Redding, California; two grandchildren Blake Milholland (Jessi) of Pinehurst, Idaho, Brett Milholland ( Samantha) of Kingston, Idaho; his brother and sisters Jo (Dan) Hotchkiss of Virginia, Everett (Colleen) Milholland of Pinehurst, Idaho, Mitzi Milholland of Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho; a sister-in-law Kay Milholland of Smelterville. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Albert was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Donnie Milholland.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at the St. Rita’s Catholic Church of Kellogg with Father Jerome Montez officiating. It is suggested anyone attending services, please wear a mask with social distancing, per CDC guidelines. The family suggests that memorials may be made to the St. Rita’s Catholic Church of Kellogg.

Albert was loved by so many and the love he had for his friends and family stretched deep and wide. To know Albert was to love him and he was loved by so very many. He knew someone everywhere he went and if he didn’t know anyone, he could make a friend in any situation. With everything he went through, he always had a positive attitude and could light up a room with his hearty laugh and bright smile. He will be greatly missed.

You may share your memories of Albert and sign his guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

