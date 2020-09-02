Albert Keith Jonas Hiner

Jonas, a life-long Roman Catholic, was born on December 10, 1942 in Newark, New Jersey. He became a member of the Third Order Regular of St. Francis of Assisi (T.O.R.) in 1966. He was a member of St. John Vianney Catholic Parish in Spokane Valley, WA.

He died on August 27, 2020 in Spokane Valley, WA due to complications from myeloma and heart disease.He was the son of Albert M. Hiner (d. 1999) and Elizabeth A. Hiner (d. 1995), and a sibling of Rose Ida Elaine Reilly (d. 1995). He attended Syracuse University, graduating in 1966. He also held three masters’ degrees (from New York University, 1968; the New School for Social Research, 1973; and Gonzaga University, 2001), and a Ph.D. from Gonzaga University in 2003. Jonas’ joy in life was being a husband, father, and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife Kathleen (“Kitty”) Brudos; his four children and their respective spouses – Keith and Carrie Hiner, Beth and Jay Gosson, Jason and Lauren Hiner, and Kim and Nicole Hiner; and five grandchildren – Giselle, Tristan, Liam, Mira, and Nora.

In his retirement, Jonas was an active member of the Knights of Columbus – Council 8201. He also became an emergency preparedness communication specialist and amateur radio operator. With these designations, he was active in several civic organizations, including the Spokane County Sheriff’s Community – Oriented Policing Effort (SCOPE); the Amateur Radio Emergency Service (ARES); Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Service of Spokane County (RACES); the Community Organizations Active in Disasters (COAD); and the Greater Spokane Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART).

A memorial Mass will be held at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Spokane Valley, WA this Sunday, September 6, at 1p.m. Jonas will be buried at St. Michael’s Parish Cemetery in Bayport, Minnesota. To share memories of Jonas and leave condolences for the family, visit Jonas Tribute Wall