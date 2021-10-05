Albert “Al” Vernon Ellingson

by Obituaries

Albert “Al” Vernon Ellingson, 95

Beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Albert “Al” Vernon Ellingson, 95, of Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho (formerly of the Silver Valley) passed away October 2, 2021 at the Schneidmiller Hospice House of Coeur d’ Alene. He was born June 10, 1926 in Reynolds, North Dakota; Al was the son of Elling and Katherine (Shriner) Ellingson.

Al proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WW II. He moved to the Silver Valley in 1948 from San Francisco, California.

Al was united in marriage to Phyllis “Phyd” Boviall on May 5, 1951 in Kellogg, Idaho. Phyd passed away on April 8, 2018.

Al drove delivery truck for Panhandle Distributors of Kellogg for thirty years. He then worked in maintenance for Ross Oil Company and lastly worked for True Value Hardware store of Wallace.

Al loved and enjoyed his family, snow skiing and flying airplanes.

Al is survived by two children Gail (Royce) Peterson of Bullhead City, Arizona; Jerry (Denise) Ellingson of Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho; five grandchildren Kelly Villegas, Kerry Croston, Jerred (Nicole) Ellingson, Joseph Ellingson and Darren Hanson; eight great-grandchildren Whitni, Brayker, Kwynton, Kate, Abigail, Alexa, Payton and Sierra. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Al was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Phyd, three brothers and one sister.

Upon Al’s request, no memorial services will be held.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the Schneidmiller House, 2290 W. Prairie Ave., Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho 83815.

You may share your memories with Al’s Family and sign his guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

