Alaska Airlines to require passengers to wear masks or face temporary suspension

Make sure to bring your face mask the next time you fly with Alaska Airlines.

The airline is cracking down on its mask policy, it announced Tuesday.

Beginning in early July, passengers will be required to wear a mask on board the plane, any time they aren’t eating or drinking. If passengers refuse, flight attendants will issue them a warning in the form of a yellow slip.

That passenger’s travel history will then be reviewed, according to Alaska’s website, with the possibility of their travel privileges being temporarily suspended.

“We’re counting on both our guests and employees to be considerate of one another to wear face coverings and contribute to our constant effort to keep everyone healthy and safe,” said Ben Minicucci, Alaska’s president.

Exceptions to the rule include children younger than 2 and people who have a medical condition where wearing a mask would put their health at risk.

Starting Tuesday, Alaska said it will also require customers to sign a health agreement acknowledging their consent to wear a mask.

The airline added it will provide masks to anyone who forgets their own.

“We realize a piece of fabric across your nose and mouth is probably not your ideal way to travel,” it reads on Alaska’s website. “But if we all take that small step while flying, we’ll be better off in the long run.”

