Alaska Airlines ordered to pay Spokane family for mother’s death from escalator injury

Melissa Luck by Melissa Luck

SEATTLE, Wash. — In a case delayed by COVID-19, a jury Monday ruled in favor of a Spokane family and ordered Alaska Airlines to pay nearly $3.2 million for their mother’s wrongful death.

75-year old Bernice Kekona was traveling to Hawaii to visit family. Because of her age and physical condition, her family arranged for her to have an Alaska Airlines escort from gate to gate. They did not provide one and Kekona became disoriented. On video from Portland International Airport, you can see Kekona in her wheelchair falling down 21 steps of a moving escalator.

Kekona suffered serious injuries in the fall, including a leg wound that never properly healed and ultimately led to her death.

Kekona’s family sued Alaska Airlines under the Air Carrier Access Act. After delays due to the pandemic, the trial was finally held completely over Zoom.

The jury came back with its verdict Monday afternoon, finding Alaska Airlines responsible for her wrongful death.

