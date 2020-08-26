Alaska Airlines hopes to add 4 flights from Everett’s Paine Field

ASSOCIATED PRESS by ASSOCIATED PRESS

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Alaska Airlines says it hopes to add back four more daily flights from Paine Field in Everett.

The airline currently offers just two daily flights from the Everett airport to Las Vegas and Phoenix.

The Daily Herald reports that before the coronavirus pandemic, the airline operated 18 daily flights from Paine Field to a dozen locations, including Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego.

Paine Field shut down in May to undergo ramp repairs. The airport reopened on Aug. 1.

Ray Lane, a spokesman for the Alaska Airlines, says the company hopes to return to its pre-pandemic locations, but with reduced frequency.

COPYRIGHT 2020THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.