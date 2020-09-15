Alaska Airlines halts flights in and out of Spokane because of wildfire smoke

Melissa Luck

SPOKANE, Wash. — Anyone heading in or out of Spokane on Alaska Airlines will have to make other plans. The airline announced Monday it’s halting service in and out of Spokane and Portland until Tuesday afternoon.

Alaska began the temporary suspension of flights Monday afternoon. Thick smoke from multiple wildfires has blanketed the region for days and is expected to continue into the week.

The suspensions involve Horizon Air flights as well.

Alaska has also halted flights to and from smaller airports in Eugene, Medford, Redmond/Bend, Pasco and Walla Walla.

Alaska Airlines says guests can cancel or change flights under its Peace of Mind waiver. Check this website for more information and, as always, check the status of your flight before heading to the airport.

You can check the status of all flights in and out of Spokane International Airport at this link.

