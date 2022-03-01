Alaska Airlines cuts ties with S7, Aeroflot amid crisis in Ukraine

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — Alaska Airlines, like many other brands, is cutting its ties to Russia.

The airline announced that it will be temporarily suspending its partnership with Russian airline S7. Company leaders said Alaska customers will no longer be able to earn miles on S7, and that its redemptions will also stop.

The airline also said it has limited its interline relationships with both S7 and Aeroflot, the largest carrier in Russia.

Interlining allows passengers on one airline to be able to use another for connecting flights.

