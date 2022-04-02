Alaska Airlines cancelations could continue through the weekend

by Emily Blume

SPOKANE, Wash. – Many people are booking travel plans they have postponed for the past two years.

Spring break is here, but there could be a hiccup in travel plans.

Alaska Airlines pilots are picketing for better pay and flexible schedules to spend more time with their families.

As of 9 a.m. Friday, Alaska reported more than 120 canceled flights. That equates to about nine percent of the airline’s overall operation. Those canceled flights impacted more than 15,000 guests.

The Air Line Pilots Associations says Alaska pilots are picketing in five cities across the country including Anchorage, Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland and San Francisco.

Alaska says they have been talking with the ALPA for a new agreement since the summer of 2019, but it was put on pause as the industry weathered in the pandemic.

Jenny Wetzels, VP of Labor Relations for Alaska, says a new pilot contract remains a top priority for the airline.

Meanwhile, passengers are understanding, but hopefully, future travel plans aren’t impacted.

“It’s hard because it disrupts the public, but you have to respect that they are doing what they feel is right for them. So, you have to take that with a grain of salt,” said passenger Stacie Zenier.

Alaska says cancelations could be possible through the weekend.

RELATED: Alaska Airlines cancels 9% of its flights over staffing woes

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.