Alan Jackson to step in a chief executive, senior vice president of MultiCare Inland Northwest

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – Alan Jackson has been named chief executive and senior vice president of Multicare for the Inland Northwest.

Jackson currently serves as president and chief operating officer and will succeed Dr. David O’Brien, who will be relocating to western Washington to serve as chief executive for MultiCare’s South Sound region.

“We are excited to have Alex lead our Inland Northwest team. Alex is a kind and caring leader who has a deep love for Spokane and the surrounding area, having lived in the Inland Northwest for many years,” MultiCare Executive Vice President Florence Chang said. “Under his leadership, we will continue our focus on earning the trust of the community, delivering the highest quality care at an affordable cost, and providing an exceptional patient experience.”

Jackson has been with MultiCare since 2018 when he took the COO role. He stepped into the role of president and COO in 2020, becoming the senior leader serving the medical group of 300 providers and 1,000 employees.

He has been in health care leadership for more than 20 years and served as chief executive of Sacred Hert Medical Center and Holy Family Hospital for four years.

“I love health care because it is about people helping people,” Jackson said. “We have a vision of becoming the most valued and trusted system of health in the Inland Northwest and a belief that we can do this by working together.”

Jackson will take over his new duties on March 1.

