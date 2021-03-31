Airway Heights seeks state funding to replace contaminated water source

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The City of Airway Heights is pursuing state funding to replace the town’s water source contaminated by PFOS.

The City says they have been working to address water supply issues since 2017, when they first discovered their aquifer was contaminated by PFOS and PFOA chemicals found in fire-extinguishing foam.

A recent analysis led the City to consider developing a well separate from the aquifer, and now they are seeking $22 million in funding from the state and federal government to build it. So far, $16 million has been placed in the Washington Capital budget for the project.

“After years of fighting for a fix, we stand hopeful for the recognition of our need while remaining ready to deliver a safe, long-term, clean, and sustainable water solution for our residents and businesses,” said Airway Heights Mayor, Sonny Weathers.

The City says each year without a permanent solution costs them roughly $1.3 million per year, and they have already paid $4 million.

Residents are urged to contact state senators and let them know how critical this project is.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.