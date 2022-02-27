Airway Heights secures $500k to help replace the city’s water system

by Will Wixey

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The City of Airway Heights received a $500,000 loan to replace the city’s water system.

The Airway Heights City Council accepted the 0-percent interest loan from the Washington State Office of Drinking Water on Feb 22. The funding will go towards preconstruction activities for the replacement water source, including preliminary design and engineering.

Airway Heights had chemicals from the Fairchild Air Force Base contaminate the city’s domestic water supply back in May 2017. Since then, the city has been buying water from Spokane, and seeking new options to provide safe drinking water.

Now, the city will begin planning how to source clean water for residents and businesses and accommodate growth.

“The development of a safe, clean, and sustainable supply of drinking water is one of the city’s highest priorities as it prepares to move forward with the replacement water source,” said Chair Larry Bowman. “We have made significant progress on securing funding to develop a permanent solution to fulfill the city’s water needs with the assistance of our state and federal partners.”

