Airway Heights Police still searching for man accused of shooting wife, young girl

by Olivia Roberts

Credit: Airway Heights Police

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The statewide search for a man accused of shooting his wife and her daughter in Airway Heights continued Wednesday morning.

That man, identified as 38-year-old Zion J. Carter, was last seen Tuesday in a silver, 2018 Nissan Rogue with Washington plate BQT0555. Carter is considered armed and dangerous, and police are warning not to approach him if seen.

The shooting happened at a home near S. Aspen and W. 10th Ave around 3:50 a.m. Tuesday and prompted an emergency shelter-in-place order for people living nearby. That order has since been lifted.

The woman and young girl were both shot multiple times and were taken to the hospital for their injuries. They were both rushed into surgery and their condition is not known.

