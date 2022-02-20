Airway Heights Police searching for burglary suspect

by Will Wixey

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Airway Heights Police are searching for a burglary suspect near West Fifth and King Street.

Police described the suspect as a white male, six feet tall with a thin build. He is wearing a black and red shirt and black pants.

Police have blocked off roads near the area and advised local residents to stay inside.

If you see the suspect, please call 9-1-1 immediately.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.