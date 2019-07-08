Airway Heights Police: Missing 30-year-old man found safe

Kelsie Morgan by Kelsie Morgan

1/2 Airway Heights Police Department

2/2 Airway Heights Police Department



A missing Airway Heights man was found safe, according to the Airway Heights Police Department.

On Sunday, HPD said it was looking for 30-year-old Jabkon Yotama. Police said he hadn’t been seen since Friday night when he went to the store.

Sunday night, Airway Heights Police announced Yotama had been located and was safe. AHPD did not explain where he was found but thanked everyone who shared the post and helped look for him.

Catch up on the day’s news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from 4 News Now. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.