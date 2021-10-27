Airway Heights Police K-9 dies

Airway Heights PD K-9 Austin dies Credit: Airway Heights Police Department

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash.– The Airway Heights Police Department is saying a heartfelt goodbye to a very good boy.

The police department says K-9 Austin died last week. He passed surrounded by his fellow officers and his family.

K-9 Austin started at the Airway Heights Police Department in Nov. 2008 when he was only a year old. He worked the next 10 years of his life sniffing out narcotics in more than 350 cases for a long list of law enforcement agencies in the area. He hung up the harness and retired in 2018.

He spent his retired days at home with his best friend and handler Officer Zeigler and his family.

“K-9 Austin will be remembered as a loyal and faithful officer who was always eager to go to work and be there to locate drugs, or to act as a comfort dog for victims in need, as well as to his fellow officers when they were having a hard day,” the police department posted to its Facebook page Tuesday.

The police department ended its post by saying K-9 Austin is greatly missed but is over the rainbow bridge chasing tennis balls and crunching empty water bottles.

