Airway Heights opening walk-in clinic for wellness checks, screenings

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – The City of Airway Heights has partnered with Dispatch Health to open a clinic Wednesday that will provide medical screenings and wellness checks for the residents of the West Plains.

The stand alone clinic will be inside the first floor of the former community center at 13120 W. 13th Avenue.

If you or a loved one are experiencing flu-like symptoms, you’re encouraged to get evaluated by one of Dispatch Health’s nurse practitioners or physician assistants. On-site flu testing will be available and a care plan will be developed just as if you were being see at a hospital or urgent care facility.

The clinic will open Wednesday, March 18, at 9 a.m. and remain open until 3 p.m. If you plan on going, please remember to bring your photo ID and medical insurance card.