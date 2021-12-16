Airway Heights man arrested for having sexually explicit communications with a child

by Erin Robinson

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – An Airway Heights man has been arrested for having sexually-explicit communications with a child.

Police recently arrested 35-year-old Nicholas W. Nash after a months-long investigation.

The victim was a 12-year-old child in Cowlitz County. Law enforcement there received a report about the child being exploited and later identified the suspect as Nash.

A search warrant was executed at Nash’s home and multiple pieces of potential evidence were seized. He was placed under arrest and booked into the Spokane County Jail.

Nash faces charges of possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, sexual exploitation of a minor and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.



