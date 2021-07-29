Airway Heights man accused of shooting wife, stepdaughter arrested

by Matthew Kincanon

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — After a statewide search, a man accused of shooting his wife and 11-year-old stepdaughter in Airway Heights earlier this week has been arrested in Seattle.

Zion Carter, 38, has been arrested for a shooting that happened near S. Aspen and W. 10th Ave. on Tuesday. He allegedly shot his wife and daughter multiple times, who were taken to the hospital for their injuries. They were rushed into surgery, but police said they are expected to survive.

Court docs say Carter and his wife got into an argument that ended with Carter shooting her. His stepdaughter was in the bathroom with headphones when she heard gunshots, and Carter then reportedly forced his way in, shot her and took her phone, then stole his wife’s car and drove away.

Carter is currently in custody in Pierce County.

PAST COVERAGE: Cash reward offered for information on Airway Heights man accused of shooting wife, stepdaughter

PAST COVERAGE: Airway Heights Police still searching for man accused of shooting wife, young girl

PAST COVERAGE: Airway Heights man wanted for shooting wife, young girl

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.