Airway Heights inmates deprived of showers, hot food in effort to curb COVID outbreak
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Inmates at the Airway Heights Corrections Center are restricted from showering, using phones and accessing the day room due to strict safety protocols in light of a COVID outbreak that has infected hundreds in the prison.
The facility has enacted these measures not “to be punitive,” according to a memo, but to slow the rampant transmission of COVID-19. As of Thursday, 740 inmates and 52 staff members have contracted the virus.
Inmates who test positive are moved into ‘positive living units,’ while those who test negative will get access to showers, phones and the day room.
However, one woman whose husband is in the prison says they have been given “half-frozen” meals every day — starting last week, when jail kitchen staff started staying home due to the recent outbreak.
Despite her husband testing negative, the woman says he has still not been allowed to shower for a week.
Inmates are required to wear face masks everywhere except in their cell, but the woman says staff members often walk around without masks, and only wear them “half of the time” when around each other or inmates.
4 News Now reached out to the Department of Corrections to learn what they are planning to do moving forward, but have not heard back yet.
