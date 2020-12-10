Airway Heights inmates deprived of showers, hot food in effort to curb COVID outbreak

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Inmates at the Airway Heights Corrections Center are restricted from showering, using phones and accessing the day room due to strict safety protocols in light of a COVID outbreak that has infected hundreds in the prison.

The facility has enacted these measures not “to be punitive,” according to a memo, but to slow the rampant transmission of COVID-19. As of Thursday, 740 inmates and 52 staff members have contracted the virus.

The Airway Heights Corrections Center has been restricting phone, shower & "day room" access for all inmates. 740 inmates & 52 staff have tested positive for COVID-19. In a memo we obtained, the prison says this is to slow spread & these measures are "not meant to be punitive" — Maher Kawash (@MaherKXLY) December 10, 2020

Inmates who test positive are moved into ‘positive living units,’ while those who test negative will get access to showers, phones and the day room.

However, one woman whose husband is in the prison says they have been given “half-frozen” meals every day — starting last week, when jail kitchen staff started staying home due to the recent outbreak.

The woman tells me the meals started becoming cold about a week ago when the jail kitchen staff stopped working because of the covid outbreak. She says her husband tested negative, but he still hasn’t been able to shower in the last week. — Maher Kawash (@MaherKXLY) December 10, 2020

Despite her husband testing negative, the woman says he has still not been allowed to shower for a week.

Inmates are required to wear face masks everywhere except in their cell, but the woman says staff members often walk around without masks, and only wear them “half of the time” when around each other or inmates.

4 News Now reached out to the Department of Corrections to learn what they are planning to do moving forward, but have not heard back yet.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.