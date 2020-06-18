Airway Heights gets curbside COVID-19 testing clinic

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Regional Health District and MultiCare are now providing COVID-19 testing to Airway Heights residents, beginning this Friday.

The clinic is located at 10414 W. Highway 2, Suite 10 and will also have a curbside testing service available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m.– 2 p.m.

The Health District asks that visitors using the curbside service park in a nearby parking lot, which will be marked with signage, and call the clinic with the telephone number listed on those signs. Patients with COVID-19 symptoms are requested not to enter the clinic.

Patients who get tested will be contacted by the Health District with their results, as well as guidance for isolation and returning to work. Patients will not be able to get re-tested to get documents to return to work.

