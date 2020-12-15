Airway Heights Corrections COVID outbreak quickly approaching 1,000 infections

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The COVID-19 outbreak at the Airway Heights Corrections Center has now swelled to 869 people infected by the virus.

This surge in cases has happened in just a matter of weeks, but despite this, the Department of Health says it is not coordinating a COVID-19 response with the Department of Corrections (DOC).

Family members of inmates have told 4 News Now about the poor living conditions at the facility in Airway Heights, saying inmates are being deprived of hot food and showers in an effort to curb the spread.

The DOC has denied these claims, saying they have not seen evidence to support them.

