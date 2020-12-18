Airway Heights Corrections Center COVID outbreak swells to 1,261 infections

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The Airway Heights Correction Center COVID outbreak has now swelled to 1,261 cases, far and away the largest outbreak of any prison in the state.

This week alone, nearly 400 people have contracted the virus.

According to the Department of Corrections COVID dashboard, 1,261 inmates and 122 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus. With 1,884 inmates at Airway Heights, this outbreak has infected roughly 67-percent of the inmate population.

Despite the surge in cases in just the last few weeks, the Department of Health says it is not coordinating a COVID-19 response with the DOC.

UPDATE: 214 more cases just added to the COVID-19 total at Airway Heights Corrections Center. The prison is up to 1261 cases. At last check, there were about 1600 total inmates. https://t.co/ZZgo1FnMh5 — Melissa Luck ☘ (@MelissaKXLY4) December 18, 2020

Family members of inmates have told 4 News Now about the poor living conditions at the facility in Airway Heights, saying inmates are being deprived of hot food and showers in an effort to curb the spread. The DOC has denied these claims, saying they have not seen evidence to support them.

