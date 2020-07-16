Airway Heights considering declaring financial emergency amid COVID-19

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The City of Airway Heights is considering declaring a financial emergency after a $1.9 million budget shortfall during the pandemic.

The City says they have experienced a dropoff in local government revenues, and what they have collected they say they are generally uncertain about.

They are now seeking public input on balancing the budget shortfall; residents can let the City know where they want funding distributed to by visiting their ‘2020 Budget Challange[sic]’ link here.

