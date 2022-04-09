Airway Heights brush fire extinguished; no injuries reported

Copyright 4 News Now

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash.– The brush fire that forced some evacuations in Airway Heights Friday is extinguished.

Firefighters said nobody was hurt nor was any property lost in the flames.

The Spokane Fire Department said it got calls about the fire just before 5 p.m. Multiple agencies, including Fire Districts 3 and 10, Spokane Fire and the Department of Natural Resources responded to get the fire under control.

Fire crews said the cause of the fire was a man using a torch. He was booked into the Spokane County Jail on a reckless burning charge.

Firefighters said the wind and low humidity Friday played a role in battling the fire.

PREVIOUS: Airway Heights fire started by cigarette light

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.