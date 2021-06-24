Airway Height Police looking for assault suspect

Matthew Kincanon by Matthew Kincanon

Spokane Regional Emergency Communications

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Airway Heights Police are telling people to be on the lookout for a suspect allegedly involved in an assault with sexual motivation.

Anyone who recognizes him or has information is encouraged to call Officer Rose at (509) 220-5483 or erose@cawh.org, and reference case #2021-84007688. Those who call can remain anonymous.

Other pictures of the suspect can be found here.

This is a developing story.

