Air4 Adventure: St. Joe River

The cooler temperatures are turning the leaves golden across the Inland Northwest and a great place to peep at them is St. Joe River.

The St. Joe River is also known as “the Shadowy St. Joe” and is one of the area’s best places for whitewater, fishing, swimming, camping and hiking. It flows from the mountains into Lake Coeur d’Alene.

It’s especially gorgeous this time of year. Take a look for yourself! You can read more about it on the Visit Idaho website.

If you liked this Air 4 Adventure, be sure to check out others!

