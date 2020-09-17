Air quality showing slight improvement, now in the ‘unhealthy’ range – Katerina
SPOKANE, Wash. – Smoke and haze continue to fill the skies across the region, making our air quality unhealthy for just about everyone. Earlier Wednesday afternoon, our Air Quality Index was in the “very unhealthy” range.
Our AQI is showing improvement, with our air quality now in the “unhealthy” range. Still, it’s exactly what it sounds like. Everyone should avoid spending unnecessary time outdoors until we see further changes.
As of right now, it looks like it could be a few days until those skies start clearing out. Expect air quality to be an issue until at least the end of the work week.
We’re expecting to see the biggest change Friday night into Saturday with hopefully some much needed RAIN! Temperatures will stick around in the 70s for the foreseeable future.
