Air quality showing slight improvement, now in the ‘unhealthy’ range – Katerina

SPOKANE, Wash. – Smoke and haze continue to fill the skies across the region, making our air quality unhealthy for just about everyone. Earlier Wednesday afternoon, our Air Quality Index was in the “very unhealthy” range.

*UPDATE* We are officially in the unhealthy category, with our Air Quality Index sitting at 200. #WAwx #IDwx https://t.co/5s5cuuscCJ — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) September 17, 2020

Our AQI is showing improvement, with our air quality now in the “unhealthy” range. Still, it’s exactly what it sounds like. Everyone should avoid spending unnecessary time outdoors until we see further changes.

4 THINGS TO KNOW: Our air quality is currently in the "very unhealthy" range (inching closer towards unhealthy). Regardless, remember to stay inside when possible. Good news — we have some changes heading our way Friday night into Saturday! #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/LsM9jug1wv — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) September 16, 2020

As of right now, it looks like it could be a few days until those skies start clearing out. Expect air quality to be an issue until at least the end of the work week.

4 DAY FORECAST: We can do this… JUST TWO MORE DAYS until we get some much needed rain! Our air quality will continue to improve gradually as we near the end of our work week, with major improvements over the weekend. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/YCDjtPyWgl — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) September 16, 2020

We’re expecting to see the biggest change Friday night into Saturday with hopefully some much needed RAIN! Temperatures will stick around in the 70s for the foreseeable future.

